West Bengal: BJP to observe Shahid Shardhyanjali Diwas to protest the post-poll violence

Kolkata: At a time when Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee is going big with her July 21 virtual rally at setting up giant screens across the country including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s strong citadel Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh in keeping with 2024 Lok Sabha election, the West Bengal BJP plans to observe ‘Shahid Shradhyanjali Diwas’ in both West Bengal and Delhi.

Addressing the media, West Bengal BJP Spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that the purpose for which the ruling Trinamool Congress observes Martyr’s Day doesn’t stick to it while running the state.

“The atrocities of the former Left Front government took the lives of several workers of youth Congress during their march to the then secretariat Writers Building. Mamata Banerjee was then youth Congress leader and while opposing the Left Front she as TMC Supremo also said that they would stop violence in West Bengal but on the contrary have increased it. In order to stop violence BJP will also observe Shahid Shradhyanjali Diwas,” said Shamik adding that the BJP leaders will be carrying posters of the deceased BJP cadres.

Notably, in the national capital the BJP’s Shahid Shradhyanjali Diwas will be observed at Rajghat by all BJP MPs under leadership of West Bengal BJP chief and MP Dilip Ghosh. In West Bengal it will be observed across the state including Kolkata’s Hastings office.

Taking further jibe at the TMC Supremo, the West Bengal BJP spokesperson said that more BJP workers were killed after Mamata Banerjee took the chance as the Chief Minister.

“The Chief Minister claims that there is no post poll violence in West Bengal but pre poll violence happened. Out of total 38 deceased BJP cadres so far 30 cadres were killed after Mamata took charge on May 5,” added Shamik.

Meanwhile, former BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said that due to pandemic the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is observing their Martyr’s Day virtually and also slammed the TMC Supremo for demanding immediate bypoll amidst pandemic.

“Due to pandemic Mamata is holding their Martyr’s day virtually then how can she claim bypoll during pandemic,” said Rahul adding that despites several pleas the state police is not cooperating with the BJP cadres across the state.