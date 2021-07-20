West Bengal: Case filed against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for his comments against police and Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Police registers suo moto FIR against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari threatening Police Superintendent of East Midnapore and also for violating COVID norms in his public meeting.

Superintendent of police, East Midnapore, Amarnath K said the the cases have been lodged at Tamluk Police Station on the basis of Adhikari’s statement at a public meeting on Monday.

“Suvendu said he has phone records of police officers and also of the office of Abhishek Banerjee. Hence a case has been registered under Official Secrecy Act as Suvendu officially cannot have such recordings. He had also made some communal statements for which IPC Section 295 (A) has been charged against him. A case under the Disaster Management Act has also been added as Suvendu has violated pandemic protocols”, said Amarnath.

Notably, at a public meeting at Tamluk where more than 50 people had assembled, the Leader of the Opposition was heard saying that he has all the call recordings of police officers and also of the office of ‘nephew’. The nephew he was referring was Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Suvendu also hinted that the Hindus have voted for the BJP in Nandigram.

“The role of the IO, IC and will be probed by the CBI. Then you will understand that no aunt (Mamata Banerjee) can save you. Phone calls are made to you from the nephew’s (Abhishek Banerjee) office. I have all the contact details and records,” Suvendu was heard saying on Monday.

Slamming Suvendu, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the statement of Suvendu had proven BJP’s link with the snooping.

“LoP here means limitless opportunist. He should be immediately taken into custody. Apart from this he is also charge-sheeted in Narada and Saradha scams,” said Kunal.

However, Suvendu said that he is not worried about what the TMC does against him and also that he will soon move the court over Mukul Roy’s disqualification of MLA post and also over PAC chairman post issue in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.