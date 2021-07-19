BJP lost West Bengal Assembly polls due to 'smug, overconfident' leaders: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that the poll debacle for the BJP happened due to the several party leaders becoming smug.

“Everybody thought that BJP would definitely win. The heavyweight party leaders started believing that the BJP will secure 170-180 seats in the elections, and being overconfident they did not do the groundwork,” said Suvendu.

Addressing a meeting at Tamluk in East Midnapore, Suvendu also asked the party workers to stay firm.

“In future it will be ‘Jai Shri Ram’ days in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee moved the court for recounting, but 1956 (Suvendu’s winning margin) will not go down but can increase. The TMC has given false votes in several booths,” claimed Suvendu, also adding that within 2 months of being in power new 'fake' identity scams are surfacing.

Taking a potshot at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for being the CM despite losing the poll, Suvendu claimed this is the first time in history a non-MLA is the CM as there are instances that CM was changed by BJP as the candidate didn’t win the poll.

“She wants the bypoll to get over as soon as possible as she knows that she will have to leave the post. She doesn’t have faith in anyone in her party,” added the Leader of the Opposition.

Claiming that he will file a PIL demanding CBI probe on post-poll violence, Suvendu alleged that the police of West Bengal don’t pay heed to BJP workers' problems.

Countering Suvendu, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the CBI should arrest Suvendu first as his name is charge-sheeted in both the Narada bribery case and Saradha chit fund scam.

“Suvendu will ask for a CBI probe but he should get arrested first. It is clearly understood that the BJP is controlling the CBI. Suvendu has no right to speak about West Bengal police as they are very active. The spree of development by Mamata Banerjee led to the landslide victory of TMC,” mentioned Kunal.