West Bengal: BJP to observe 'Save Bengal' day on August 16 countering TMC's 'Khela Hobe Diwas'

Kolkata: Countering Trinamool Congress’ ‘Khela Hobe Diwas’ on August 16, the Bharatiya Janata Party will observe ‘Pashim Banga Bachao Diwas’ (Save West Bengal day) on the same day.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP chief said that August 16 is known for ‘Great Calcutta Killing’ and also that by declaring that day as ‘Khela Diwas’ Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made it clear that she wants to transform West Bengal into West Bangladesh.

“Mamata Banerjee is trying hard to merge Bengal with Bangladesh or make West Bengal as West Bangladesh. She doesn’t care about the bloodshed that took place in 1946 on that day. Entire city was smeared with blood and now on that day they will have Khela Diwas but BJPs try to save Bengal is still on and on August 16 we will as usual observe Pashim Bangla Bhachao Diwas,” stated Ghosh.

Taking further potshots at the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh said that on one side she is dreaming of becoming the next Prime Minister and on the other side the unemployment rate in West Bengal is increasing with each day.