West Bengal: BJP, TMC releases list of star campaigners for October 30 bypolls; here's all you need to know

Kolkata: Both the TMC and the BJP are now targeting the four bypolls in West Bengal scheduled on October 30. Both the parties have released their list of 20 star campaigners for the bypolls at Gosaba, Dinhata, Shantipur and Khardah.

The list released by the saffron camp featured the names of central Ministers including Smriti Irani, Giriraj Singh, John Barla, Shantanu Thakur and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma to name a few.

According to BJP sources, the saffron camp will start their campaigns post Durga Puja celebrations.

“The list also features names of state president Sukanta Majumdar, national vice president Dilip Ghosh, actors-turned–politicians Locket Chatterjee, Roopa Ganguly amongst others and the campaigning will start after Durga Puja,” stated the party sources.

Notably, the bypolls in the four constituencies are on October 30 and the counting will be on November 2.

The TMC star campaigners includes its supremo Mamata Banerjee, national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, ministers Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee to name a few. Actors–turned-politicians like Dev, Sayoni Ghosh, Satabdi Roy, Mimi Chakraborty are also on the list.

Incidentally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on October 3 when Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj bypolls' result was announced said that she will also start campaigning for the remaining bypolls after Durga Puja.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 07:46 PM IST