West Bengal: BJP releases list of candidates for October 30 bypolls; here's all you need to know

Kolkata: Declaring the candidates for four constituencies going for bypoll on October 30, BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said that people from the organization have been given tickets.

Notably, Joy Saha is contesting from Kharda, Palash Raha from Gosaba, Niranjan Biswas from Shantipur and Ashok Mandal is contesting from Dinhata.

No sooner did the names were announced than there was a buzz that no popular face had been fielded by the saffron camp against the Trinamool Congress.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said that every cadre of the saffron camp is a ‘star face’ of the party.

“Every cadre of BJP is the star face of the party. This time those who are from the organization are chosen to contest the bypoll. BJP doesn’t discriminate amongst the party workers,” said Sukanta.

It is pertinent to mention that Ashok Mondal is district Vice President of Coochbehar who is fighting from Dinhata while Joy Saha is a young face and he is the district President of North Kolkata and suburban area. Niranjan Biswas is General Secretary of Nadia South while Palash Raha is District President of Mathura Organizational District.

Meanwhile, keeping faith in the alliance with the Left Front, the Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that they will field candidate only at Shantipur constituency and will leave three other constituencies for the Left Front.

It can be recalled that while announcing the candidates list, CPI (M) chairman Biman Bose said that Congress didn’t respond to their call for which the Left Front has fielded individual candidates in all the constituencies.

However, the Trinamool Congress candidates Braj Kishore Goswami from Santipur, Udayan Guha from Dinhata , Subrata Mandal from Gosaba and Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay from Khardaha had filed their nominations on Thursday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 09:54 PM IST