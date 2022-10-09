West Bengal: BJP slams TMC govt for Durga Carnival; Trinamool counters

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, of the BJP | PTI

Kolkata: At a time when the entire state is still in a ‘festive mood’ with Durga Puja officially ending a day before with the Durga Carnival organized by the state government, the BJP slammed the TMC government for allegedly wasting money of the taxpayers.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that after the tragic incident of Malbazar, where at least eight people died during Durga immersion due to flash flood, the carnival should have been stopped.

“The money of taxpayers is being destroyed by holding such a Durga carnival. After the tragic incident of Malbazar the carnival should have been stopped,” said Adhikari.

Countering Leader of Opposition’s claim, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the carnival and the tragic incidents are two different incidents, and added that the Durga Carnival should not be ‘politicized’.

It may be noted that the job aspirants who have been protesting for the last 574 days were asked to withdraw their protest during Durga Carnival as the protest and carnival venue coincided.

State BJP president referring to Satyajit Ray’s movie ‘Hirak Rajar Deshe’ alleged that the TMC government is behaving in the same ‘autocratic’ manner.

Meanwhile, amidst controversy, state BJP president on Sunday went to meet veteran politician Sisir Adhikari at his residence.

The Leader of Opposition claimed that Majumdar made a courtesy visit at his place to meet his aged parents.

“From this residence Mamata Banerjee became the Chief Minister. She used to stay in this house when she was the opposition leader. With the help of the Adhikari family she became the Chief Minister of the state,” said Adhikari.

Slamming Adhikari, Kunal Ghosh claimed that the Adhikari family became ‘important’ in politics due to the ‘blessings’ of Mamata Banerjee.

“Sisir Adhikari became the central minister with the symbol of TMC. Sisir Adhikari’s three sons also got important posts due to the blessings of Mamata Banerjee,” said Ghosh.

It is pertinent to mention that Sisir Adhikari had been asked to be present before the privilege committee of the Lok Sabha on October 12.

The committee had asked Adhikari to give a verbal explanation on why his MP post would not be cancelled as demanded by other TMC leadership.

In June this year, TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay had requested Speaker Om Birla to disqualify Sisir Adhikari’s MP post stating that he had defected to BJP.

The distance between Sisir and TMC started after his son Suvendu defected to BJP in 2021. Sisir was also seen in a rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.