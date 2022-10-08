West Bengal: BJP plans to hit the streets continuously after festivities

Representative Image | ANI

Kolkata: State BJP youth wing, with the demand of industrialization and employment generation, will hit the streets continuously after Diwali.

According to the saffron camp sources, the heavyweight state and central leaders will also join the protests.

The sources also confirmed that the BJP leaders will conduct a relay rally starting from Singur and will also cover areas like Howrah, which is home to a number of closed factories, pockets in Kolkata and Newtown, which is the hub of IT companies in Kolkata.

It may be recalled that the Singur movement brought the TMC to power in 2011, due to their anti-land acquisition movement against the Left Front government.

A BJP leader said on anonymity that to keep the ‘enthusiasm’ of the party workers and keeping in mind the upcoming panchayat election, the BJP is planning to take several political programmes after the festive season is over.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that though he has heard that the party has planned few programmes, he is not sure about the details as he was not in town.

It may be noted that Ghosh on Sashti had made a live video from Singur stating that there were no signs of economic activities or agriculture in Singur.

“I have done a live video from Singur to show that there is neither agricultural activities nor economic activities being done at Singur as long grasses have grown in the field,” Ghosh said earlier.