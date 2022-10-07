e-Paper Get App
Who is Mohammed Manik? West Bengal man rescues people by jumping into flood-hit Mal river on Dussehra night

The incident occurred during the goddess Durga idol immersion on Wednesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 06:47 PM IST
West Bengal: The state that is known for its Durga Puja, has been hit by floods this festive season. According to reports, around 450 people were rescued from the Mal River in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district after eight people were swept away, several went missing due to flash floods.

The flash floods hit the region around 8.30 pm on Wednesday, amidst the idol immersion procedure on Dussehra night. Meanwhile, a Muslim man witnessing the Durga mata visarjan jumped to the rescue of people being carried by the roughly flowing river. The 28-year-old 'saviour' has been identified as Mohammed Manik.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, we can see Manik - dressed in yellow attire - spontaneously jumping into waters to help the drowning devotees.

