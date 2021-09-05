West Bengal: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s driver and close-aide summoned by CID in security guard's death case

Kolkata: After Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, CID summoned his driver Sambhu Maiti and a close aide Sanjay Sukhla on September 7.

According to CID sources, a team of five officers with 43 pages questions is ready to quiz Suvendu on Monday.

“The CID is ready to quiz Suvendu from every angle and after him his personal driver and his close aide will also be quizzed the next day,” said the CID sources.

Meanwhile, Suvendu at a program on Teachers Day at Tamluk said that he is not afraid of anything and anyone.

“No matter how much people try I am not afraid of anything. My only concern is my parents and no one else,” said Suvendu.

It can be recalled that on Saturday, CID had summoned Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to Bhawani Bhawan (CID headquarters in Kolkata) on Monday to record his statement over the death of his bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty in 2018.

According to CID sources, the CID will match the statement of the LoP with others whose statements are recorded since July after Subhabrata’s wife lodged a complaint of her husband’s death in Tamluk police station in July.

It can be recalled that the CID team had several times visited Suvendu’s residence and spoke with his younger brother and other members of the family. The CID team also visited the bodyguards’ quarters to record the statement of other bodyguards who used to work with Subhabrata.

