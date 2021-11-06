West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar slams TMC for not reducing VAT on petrol and diesel

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress government for not reducing VAT on petrol and diesel.

“We have been hearing that the prices of necessary items are on the rise due to the constant price hike of the central government but even if the central government has reduced the price the state government is yet to reduce the same. The TMC just to malign BJP always puts up their ante but doesn’t work themselves,” said Sukanta.

Notably, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Saturday had floated a circular stating that after the Central government had reduced the price of petrol and diesel. 22 other states have also reduced the prices but TMC along with 14 states are yet to reduce the price, it added.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed that the BJP-led Central government is using PIB for their personal gains and to slam the TMC.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said that the BJP shouldn’t teach anything to the TMC as the West Bengal government knows what is ‘beneficial’ for the people of the state.

“By reducing five and ten rupees doesn’t mean giving ease to people. The TMC knows what will be beneficial for people and will work accordingly,” mentioned Saugata.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 10:12 PM IST