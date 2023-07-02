West Bengal: BJP Alleges TMC Will 'Capture Booth'

Ce | PTI Photo

Kolkata: Oppositions cry foul against the State Election Commission (SEC) after it issues a notice that the central forces will be conducting route march and do naka checking during rural poll scheduled on July 8.

Questions are being raised whether the central forces will be allowed inside the booths. Can security be ensured by state police? According to SEC sources, this is not the final notice and another notice will be issued. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been planning to ‘capture the booth’. “The TMC will capture booths and control the counting and this they have planned long back,” mentioned Majumdar.

Chowdhury says he will move court

State Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that he will move Calcutta High Court over the central force issue. “Even a lay man can tell the reason why the central forces won’t be inside the booth. I will move court so that the central forces are properly deployed,” said Chowdhury.

Central forces presence could instill hope among masses

TMC spokesperson Krishanu Mitra however, said that if the central forces are controlling the area then people can come out to vote without fear. “If the central forces are protecting the area then anyone who thinks of instigating violence cannot dare to do so. In this way people fearlessly can come out to vote,” added Mitra.

Meanwhile, the Governor said that the order of Calcutta High Court will be maintained. Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court TS Sivagnanam had earlier asked the SEC to do something so that people go out to vote freely.