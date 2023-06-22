West Bengal: SEC Sends Requisition For Additional 800 Companies Of Central Forces

Central Force Jawans | PTI Photo

Kolkata: A day after facing backlash from Calcutta High Court, State Election Commission (SEC) had sent requisition for additional 800 companies of central forces for rural polls.

According to SEC sources, a total of 822 companies will be deployed for the election across the state.

Earlier, the SEC had sent a requisition of only 22 companies of central forces which was condemned by the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday considering the sporadic incidents of violence. The High Court had also given SEC 24 hours for sending requisition and had asked to deploy more central forces than 2013 rural polls.

Central agencies against WB, Mamata claims

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, ahead of leaving for Patna to attend the opposition meeting on June 23, said that whenever it comes to Bengal, all agencies of the central government join together.

“We are the elected government and the ultimate word is of the common people. The common people will decide. Let them send as many forces as possible. We will fight and we will win. Our state police are also capable of conducting polls. The central government takes the GST share but doesn’t give money for MGNREGA, building of houses and roads,” said Mamata.

BJP feels forces 'not enough'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar however, claimed that if need be they can move the court as he feels 822 companies of central forces are not ‘enough’. “During 2013 rural polls, it was done in five phases. If need be, we would move court and demand phase wise elections even in 2023 as no central government can give 800 companies at a go,” added Majumdar.

Meanwhile, challenging the order of Justice Amrita Sinha of Calcutta High Court over CBI probe for alleged tampering of documents concerning the rural polls, the SEC had moved the division bench of the court. The hearing is likely scheduled on Friday.