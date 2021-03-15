West Bengal Assembly polls: More pained to see worries of common people, says Mamata Banerjee

Baghmundi/ Balarampore: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that though her attackers thought that after being attacked she won’t hit the streets, but despite all pain she will reach out to the people of West Bengal.

“I am a street fighter and nothing can stop me. More than my leg pain I am worried about the pain of common people of the state. Earlier even the Left Front has tried to stop my voice, but nothing can stop me from standing by the people,” said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Claiming that the ruling Trinamool Congress had curbed the violence in Purulia, the TMC supremo said that the ruling West Bengal government had also made law in favour of the Adivasis.

“There was lots of violence in Purulia and Ayodhya hills. Now peace prevails in Purulia as the ruling Trinamool Congress has taken strict action against the violence. Previously there were several potholes on the roads and after coming to power the TMC had developed the roads,” added Mamata adding that if given another chance the TMC government will do more development in Purulia.

Slamming the BJP led Central government, the TMC supremo stated that the Central Government’s scheme ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’ has become ‘Andhera Yojana’ due to the constant price hike on petroleum products by the BJP government.