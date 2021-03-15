'Khela hobe, dekha hobe, jeeta hobe': Mamata Banerjee has a new rallying cry for poll-bound West Bengal

From catchy campaign songs to personal jibes - there has been many a newsworthy moment over the last few weeks as several states head towards Assembly elections. In West Bengal, the situation remains tense, with a wheelchair-bound Mamata Banerjee on Monday lashing out at the BJP with a catchy new phrase.

As the West Bengal Assembly elections draw closer, political parties in the state are leading no stone unturned to woo voters. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is looking to lead the ruling Trinamool Congress to a term in office, even as the BJP seeks to make a deeper impact on the eastern state.

Against this backdrop, Banerjee had made headlines after sustaining injuries in Nandigram hours after filing her nomination. And while both the BJP and the TMC had cried foul, it did not deter the TMC supremo. Having spend a few days in the hospital, she is now campaigning in a wheelchair.

"Chaie na BJP ke chaie na, chaie na Congress ke chaie na, CPM ke chaie na. BJP ke bidai dao...Khela hobe, dekha hobe, jeeta hobe," she chanted on Monday in Purulia district. This roughly translates to "Don't want BJP, don't want Congress, don't want CPM. Give farewell to BJP".

For the uninitated, 'khela hobe' which translates to 'the game is on' has become the rallying cry of the party ahead of the 2021 elections.