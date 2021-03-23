West Bengal Assembly polls: Mithun Chakraborty to start poll campaign from March 25

Kolkata: Couple of days after the BJP sources confirmed that BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty will contest the polls, the BJP now declares Shivaji Singha Roy’s name from the Belgachia constituency from where Mithun was supposed to contest.

According to BJP sources, the actor-turned-politician will start campaigning from Bankura and Purulia constituencies from March 25.

“Mithun is scheduled to cover most of the constituencies that are going for the polls during the first phase of the polls on March 27. He will visit Purulia’s Manbazar and West Bengal’s Keshyari. He is also scheduled to campaign at Nandigram,” mentioned the sources.

Notably, the BJP is yet to declare candidates' names for six constituencies. According to the BJP sources, Mithun Chakraborty’s name can be there from those constituencies.