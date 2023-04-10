West Bengal: Amit Shah likely to address rally in Birbhum on April 14 | File Photo

Kolkata: Keeping a hawk’s eye for both upcoming rural and Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is leaving no stones unturned to woo the voters and give a boost to the party workers ahead of the elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal on April 14 and will address a rally at Suri in Birbhum district.

Amit Shah to visit Dakshineshwar temple after rally

According to BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, Shah after addressing the rally will also visit Dakshineswar temple near Kolkata on the next day.

“April 15 is Bengali New Years Day and like other Bengalis, Amit Shah will also offer prayers at Dakshineswar temple before leaving Bengal,” said Majumdar.

Open opportunity for BJP to claim Birbhum

Shah’s visit to Bengal is going to be a part of the saffron camp’s focus on those 24 Lok Sabha constituencies in which BJP didn’t win BJP could not win in the 2019 parliamentary elections. Apart from Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda will also visit 12 such constituencies to boost the morale of the party workers.

It is pertinent to mention that Birbhum is still said to be the stronghold of the arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal. Due to Mondal’s absence from his district it has opened an opportunity for the saffron camp to gain ground in Birbhum.

Birbhum has two out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies, Bolpur and Birbhum and in the last parliamentary election the ruling Trinamool Congress had defeated BJP with a high margin.