 Abuses will help lotus bloom, says Amit Shah at UP rally
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAbuses will help lotus bloom, says Amit Shah at UP rally

Abuses will help lotus bloom, says Amit Shah at UP rally

Shah was in Kaushambi and Azamgarh districts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 12:22 AM IST
article-image
Home Minister Amit Shah | File

Union home minister Amit Shah has accused congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul of using abusive language for Prime Minister Modi and this would only help Bhartiya Janta Party. He said that Lotus would blossom amidst this mud slinging campaign of opposition parties.

Shah was in Kaushambi and Azamgarh districts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. In Kaushambi, while inaugurating annual district festival, he said that congress leaders say that democracy is in danger. The fact is that there families have been facing danger. He said that opposition parties did not let parliament run in the budget session.  

Read Also
LK Advani, PM Modi, Amit Shah's old photo goes viral on BJP Foundation Day
article-image

Amit Shah challenges Congress

Union home minister said Rahul Gandhi has been tarnishing image of India in foreign countries which BJP would never tolerate. He challenged Congress to face BJP anywhere in the country.  Shah said BJP would cross the figure of 300 in the coming parliament election of 2024.

Meanwhile ahead of the visit of home minister, the legislator of Kaushambi and Apna Dal Kamerwadi leader Pallavi Patel was put under house arrest. The Kaushambi district administration was apprehensive of protest from Pallavi Patel.

Reacting at it Patel said that BJP has shown how much respect it has for the democracy.

Read Also
‘Not democracy but dynastic politics is in danger': Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab: High alert for Baisakhi, cops' leaves cancelled amid efforts to nab fugitive Amritpal Singh

Punjab: High alert for Baisakhi, cops' leaves cancelled amid efforts to nab fugitive Amritpal Singh

Abuses will help lotus bloom, says Amit Shah at UP rally

Abuses will help lotus bloom, says Amit Shah at UP rally

West Bengal: Education minister urges Governor to withdraw notification sent to varsities

West Bengal: Education minister urges Governor to withdraw notification sent to varsities

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP in dilemma as Yediyurappa refuses to field son against Sidda from...

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP in dilemma as Yediyurappa refuses to field son against Sidda from...

‘Seems targeted’: Sharad Pawar criticises opposition campaign for JPC probe into...

‘Seems targeted’: Sharad Pawar criticises opposition campaign for JPC probe into...