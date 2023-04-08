Abuses will help lotus bloom, says Amit Shah at UP rally

Home Minister Amit Shah | File

Union home minister Amit Shah has accused congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul of using abusive language for Prime Minister Modi and this would only help Bhartiya Janta Party. He said that Lotus would blossom amidst this mud slinging campaign of opposition parties.

Shah was in Kaushambi and Azamgarh districts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. In Kaushambi, while inaugurating annual district festival, he said that congress leaders say that democracy is in danger. The fact is that there families have been facing danger. He said that opposition parties did not let parliament run in the budget session.

Amit Shah challenges Congress

Union home minister said Rahul Gandhi has been tarnishing image of India in foreign countries which BJP would never tolerate. He challenged Congress to face BJP anywhere in the country. Shah said BJP would cross the figure of 300 in the coming parliament election of 2024.

Meanwhile ahead of the visit of home minister, the legislator of Kaushambi and Apna Dal Kamerwadi leader Pallavi Patel was put under house arrest. The Kaushambi district administration was apprehensive of protest from Pallavi Patel.

Reacting at it Patel said that BJP has shown how much respect it has for the democracy.