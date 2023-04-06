LK Advani, PM Modi, Amit Shah's old photo goes viral on BJP Foundation Day

LK Advani, PM Modi, Amit Shah | Twitter/India History Pics

On the occasion of the BJP's 44th Foundation Day, an old picture of veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, Narendra Modi, and Amit Shah has gone viral on social media.

The viral picture shared on Twitter by 'India History Pics' has over 3,500 likes and over 352 retweets.

In this picture, believed to have been taken in 1989, BJP veterans Lal Krishna Advani and Narendra Modi can be seen sitting close to each other. While Advani can be seen holding a glass of water, PM Narendra Modi is seen looking at some papers.

One can also see Amit Shah standing just behind them, along with other party leaders.

1980s :: Gujarat BJP Worker Amit Shah Watching as L. K. Advani Meets Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/QIbspjntNM — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) April 6, 2021

BJP Foundation Day

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating its 44th Foundation Day on Thursday. The saffron party, formerly known as the Bhartiya Jana Sangh (BJS), has come a long way since its founding on April 6, 1980, and has become the largest political party in the world, holding the most seats in the House of Representatives, the House of State, and the Council of the Nation.

The BJP was officially founded by nationalist leader Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on April 6, 1980 years after he parted ways with Jawaharlal Nehru's Congress and formed the Bhartiya Jana Sangh (BJS) in 1951. Back then, the Bhartiya Jana Sangh was founded with the sole aim of preserving Hindu identity and culture in collaboration with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).