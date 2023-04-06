BJP Foundation Day: PM Modi says, 'Party is working day & night for India' |

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP was committed to taking tough steps to rid India of corruption, nepotism, and law and order challenges.

Addressing the BJP's 44th Foundation Day celebrations, Modi drew parallels between Lord Hanuman and the BJP and asserted that the party believed in the ideals of selfless service. "If we see the whole life of Lord Hanuman, he had a 'can-do' attitude that helped him achieve big successes," PM Modi said.

Hanuman Jayanti, which celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, is being observed on Thursday.

"BJP is working day and night for India, and our party is dedicated to Maa Bharti the Constitution, and the Nation."

BJP believes in social justice; 80 cr people get free benefits under PM Anna Yojana. People also get benefits from Jan Dhan Yojana & other govt schemes. This is social justice that BJP is doing but the opposition party only thinks about their family: PM Narendra Modi further said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP president hoisted party flag

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Thursday hoisted the party flag at the party's headquarters on the 44th Foundation Day of BJP in the national capital.

"BJP is a political party but it is working for the welfare of the whole nation today. Under PM Modi's leadership, the party has made groundbreaking achievements. We got the inspiration from Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat under PM Modi's leadership," Nadda said.

According to sources, the party has planned a week-long social harmony campaign from April 6 till the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar on April 14.

Nadda has also written a letter to all state presidents and party leaders to participate actively in social harmony week. Apart from issuing the letter, Nadda has also discussed the outline of the programs that will be run during this period by video conferencing with all the state presidents.