Maharashtra: On foundation day, BJP starts election preparation campaign

Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule | File photo

The BJP will start its election preparation campaign from today, its foundation day.

The party aims to win all 48 Lok Sabha and 288 Vidhan Sabha seats in the next elections, and is organising various programmes to reach the maximum number of voters in the state, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Wednesday.

BJP wants to secure 51% votes: Bawankule

The BJP wants to secure 51% votes in the elections and is embarking on a ‘Mission Mahavijay 2024’. he said.

“We have received a list of planned programmes from our party president JP Naddaji that needs to be followed from April 6 for one year. There are 97,000 Vidhan Sabha booths in Maharashtra. We plan to include at least 10-15 opposition party workers in the BJP at booth level. Thereafter, our workers will reach at least 75,000 homes in each constituency personally to convince them to vote for the BJP,” he said.

BJP's plans for foundation day

Bawankule said voters can dial 7820078200 and download ‘Saral App’, which will contain central- and state government-linked information.

The BJP has organised various programmes throughout the state today.

Bawankule said that on the occasion of foundation day, party president JP Nadda will hoist the flag at the Delhi head office. Thereafter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver speech to BJP workers.