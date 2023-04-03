BJP to screen PM Modi's speech at 10 lakh locations across country on party foundation day

PM Narendra Modi |

To celebrate the 43rd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party plans to broadcast Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on April 6 to 10 lakh locations throughout the country.

BJP foundation day on April 6

Preparations for BJP's Foundation Day on April 6 are in full swing, with a senior BJP leader stating that a special speech related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be broadcasted at 10 lakh locations across the country. The final phase of preparations is currently underway.

As per sources from the BJP, arrangements have been made to broadcast the Prime Minister's speech nationwide.

The BJP's national headquarters in Delhi will witness the hoisting of the flag by party chief JP Nadda in the morning. After addressing party workers, offices across the country will broadcast Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech. BJP leaders, office bearers, and workers will assemble at party offices nationwide to hear the Prime Minister's speech.

BJP's plans for the day

"All the workers at the booth level are informed. BJP has also issued letter to the workers regarding the outline of the programme," a BJP leader told ANI.

Sources said the party has planned a week-long social harmony campaign from April 6 till the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar on April 14.

