West Bengal: After Dilip Ghosh, another BJP leader Nisith Pramanik wants a separate state of North Bengal

Kolkata: After West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, MoS Nisith Pramanick on Tuesday also hinted towards separate statehood of North Bengal.

Attending saffron camp’s Shahid Samman Yatra Nisith Pramanik said that decision of separate statehood for North Bengal will be taken in keeping with public’s demand.

“In Democracy the people is the ultimate. The people have voted for us and have chosen us to be their representatives. Not just me all the representatives should abide to the demands of the people. If people think that North Bengal should be separated then the decision will be taken as per their demands,” said Nisith.

Notably, on August 21, sitting beside BJP Alipurduar MP John Barla who in June demanded separate statehood of North Bengal, BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh also urged that the party will soon think over this issue.

“Even after 75 years of Independence people of North Bengal are deprived of basic and updated infrastructure for which the division is necessary,” Ghosh was heard claiming who also said that John’s claim to separate North Bengal is ‘legitimate’.

It can be recalled that since June 16 Alipurduar MP John Barla had time and again said that North Bengal should be separated as people wants it and also that after the pandemic is cured then he will in person meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with his claims.

However, infighting was seen amongst the saffron camp as Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee while attending a Raksha Bandhan program at Hooghly said that Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore had initiated Rakhsha Bandhan in West Bengal which shows ‘Togetherness’.

“Bengalis will never accept the breakage of West Bengal. Bengalis are always united. In keeping with the teachings of the saints, especially Tagore the state will not break,” Locket was heard saying.

Meanwhile, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday claimed that no matter how much the BJP ignites the people for separate statehood, the TMC will not allow further division of Bengal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:41 PM IST