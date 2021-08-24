Mumbai: Shiv Sena writes to PM Narendra Modi after Narayan Rane's remark against Uddhav Thackeray; demands his removal from union cabinet

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the dismissal of Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane from the cabinet for his 'slap slur' against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In his letter, MP and Shiv Sena Group Leader in the Lok Sabha Vinayak B. Raut strongly condemned the language used by Rane against the CM of Maharashtra.

"On the evening of August 23, in Mahad, Raigad, Rane said: 'What kind of CM is this who doesn't know the Independence Day of India. If I was there, I would have slapped him,' while addressing the media," Raut said.

"I don't think a person like (Rane) who doesn't know his limits as a Union Minister has the right to continue in the cabinet. I fail to understand what kind of a message is conveyed to the masses by a Union Minister who uses such language. It's also an insult to the PM," Raut added in the letter.

He requested the PM to immediately seek Rane's resignation and sack him from the Union Cabinet.

The missive came even as massive demonstrations were held all over Maharashtra against Rane's comments with police resorting to mild-caning of the protesters in Mumbai and some other parts when BJP activists came face-to-face in counter-protests.

Leaders of Sena or its affiliated wings lodged complaints with Pune, Nashik and Raigad police demanding Rane's arrest and prosecution, stone-pelting in Nashik, Thane, burning Rane's effigies in different districts, sit-ins and other forms of protests.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi partners Nationalist Congress Party-Congress came out in full support of Thackeray and said Rane's utterances are "an insult to the people of Maharashtra."

Leaders of the BJP like Chandrakant Patil said he did not endorse Rane's comments, while Republican Party of India (A) Union MoS Ramdas Athawale pointed out that "Rane is a product of Shiv Sena and used the language they understand".

Meanwhile, continuing his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Ratnagiri, Rane said he had come for the "blessings of the masses" and urged them to ignore the protests held by the Sena.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 02:38 PM IST