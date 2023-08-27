West Bengal: 7 Dead In Blast At ‘Illegal’ Firecracker Factory In North 24 Parganas; Visuals Surface

ANI

Kolkata: At least seven people died and several were critically injured in a blast at an “illegal” firecracker factory in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Sunday morning.

The injured have been taken to Barasat hospital for treatment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More bodies could be trapped under the debris

More bodies could be trapped under the debris, said officials of the police force, the bomb squad and the CID team that reached the spot, at Duttapukur in Barasat area of the district.

Hospital sources said that the bodies of six of the seven people who died were so badly burnt that they could not be identified.

The blast led residents of the area to allege that explosive material was stored, without permission, at the house.

“Not only that house but a few other neighbouring houses were also got damaged because of the explosion. Several stone chips and chemicals that are generally not used for making firecrackers were also recovered from the site,” claimed a woman resident of the area.

Another resident of the area claimed that some people had gone to complain to the police about the illegal firecracker making unit but the law enforcement officials did not pay heed to them.

BJP demands NIA probe

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding an NIA probe in the matter.

“The families of the victims and the affected communities deserve answers, justice, and assurance that such incidents will not recur. Your prompt attention to this matter and your decision to initiate an NIA investigation will not only bring clarity to the circumstances surrounding these explosions but also instil confidence in the citizens that the government is committed to their safety and security,” he wrote.

TMC blames ISF

Trinamool Congress MLA and food minister Rathin Ghosh blamed the Indian Secular Front (ISF) for the incident.

However, ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui, who reached the spot also asked for NIA probe and said that if anyone from ISF is involved with the explosion he will hand them over to the police.

The explosion evoked memories of a similar blast three months ago at Egra in East Midnapore, following which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had constituted a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to take steps against illegal firecracker manufacturing units and set up green cracker hubs.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)