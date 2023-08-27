'WB Govt Loves Pakistan, State Becoming Epicentre Of ISI Agents': Bengal BJP Chief Attacks CM Mamata Banerjee (WATCH)

Sukanta Majumdar makes sensational claims on WB government and CM | ANI/PTI

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar made sensational allegations against the Mamata Banerjee led TMC government in the state and said, "The government sitting in West Bengal is the one which likes Pakistan. That is why those working for Pakistan's ISI and other agencies are coming to West Bengal and making it the epicenter and living here. They are indulging in anti-national activities and they are getting protection from West Bengal Chief Minister and the government."

Sukanta Majumdar's comments came a day after a Pakistani spy was arrested in Kolkata by STF and sensitivie documents seized which were found in his possession. Reports said that the STF team apprehended the suspect who was allegedly spying for Pakistan. The arrested accused used to send sensitive information to Pakistan, the police suspects, said reports.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The alleged Pakistan spy is a resident of Bihar. He was arrested from Kolkata. Sensitive documents and other incriminating material were seized from his possession, a senior police officer said on Saturday, the day of his arrest.

Kolkata Police personnel arrested the man from his residence in Howrah on Friday. He police acted on a tip-off it had received, said reports.

"He was found directly involved in activities prejudicial to the safety of the country," the officer was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

The man was arrested late on Friday (August 25) after intense interrogation, said the officer.

"Secret information in the form of photographs, videos and online chats were found in his mobile phone. These were sent by him to a suspected intelligence operative of Pakistan," the officer was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

The accused person used to live in Delhi. He was working with a courier service company in Kolkata at the time of his arrest on Friday, August 25. He was produced before a city court on Saturday.