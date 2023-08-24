Maharashtra ISIS Terror Module Case: Accused Shamil Nachan Files Application Against NIA Over Torture & Coercion Allegations

File

Shamil Nachan, the accused in the ISIS Terror Module case, has filed an application with the Special NIA Court against the NIA, alleging torture. According to Shamil Nachan's lawyer, Tahira Qureshi, he was pressured and tourcered by NIA officials to sign several papers without knowing the contents during his custody between August 18,to August 23,

Shamil Nachan's lawyer, Tahira Qureshi, stated that Shamil was sent to judicial custody on August 23rd by the Special NIA court. Before being sent to the undertrial jail, the court allowed him to meet his family members for 15 minutes in the presence of an NIA officer. According to the application filed in the Special NIA court, Shamil shared his mother that he was tortured and severely beaten by NIA officials during his custody. This alleged torture appears to have resulted from three applications filed by Shamil's lawyer. The NIA officers, angered by these applications, reportedly threatened and pressured Shamil to sign several papers without knowing the contents. NIA officials were very angry with Shamil Nachan and threatened him. They told him that if he didn't sign the papers, NIA would also implicate his father, Saquib Nachan, and his brother, Aquif Nachan, in the ISIS Terror Module case. This coercion and alleged torture led to the accused's signature being taken on several papers.

Shamil's lawyer had submitted three applications to the court, demanding that the NIA submit the recordings of the NIA raid at his home, the two-month CCTV footage from the NIA headquarters, and the mirror image of the seized hard disk to the court.

On Wednesday, when Shamil Nachan was produced before the court after his custody ended, the Special Court asked if he had any issues with NIA officials. He denied having any problem with the NIA. However, Shamil Nachan's lawyer, Tahira Qureshi, mentioned that the NIA officials had threatened him before his court appearance. He didn't complain initially due to the threat, but his lawyer later moved to court after learning the facts.

During the hearing, the NIA requested additional time to file their reply to the court regarding the three applications. They mentioned that they hadn't yet received approval from NIA officials on the applications that were filed. The NIA court also instructed the NIA to file their reply on the torture application. The court granted them an extension until September 6 to address all the applications that had been submitted by the defense.

