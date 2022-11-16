Shraddha Walkar shares 'happy days' in her Valentine's Day post with Aaftab months before her murder

Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Poonawala |

New Delhi: In Shraddha Walker murder case, while searching for Shraddha Walker and Aaftab Poonawala's social media account, the police have revealed two distinct personalities. Wishing a good time in her life, Shraddha has posted a photo on her Instagram account on Valentine's Day, February 14, with the caption "Happy days." Apart from it, the majority of her posts featured portraits of her in scenic settings with one-line captions.

Walkar, a mass media student and an aspiring journalist, wasn't as active on Instagram as Aaftab, mentioning herself as a wanderer and had over 2700 followers. Whereas Aaftab, used to run a food blog with over 28,000 followers on her social media profile.

Aaftab Ameen Poonawala, who allegedly murdered his live-in girlfriend, dismembered her body into 35 pieces, and dumped the pieces across Delhi, is currently being held in custody around the clock.

Photo with the caption, 'Exploring more with each passing day'

A post on her social media account, show her reading a book in Himachal Pradesh a week before her murder has gone viral . The photo was posted on May 11, exactly a week before her murder, with the caption, "Exploring more and more with each passing day."

Prior to that, 10 days before her murder, she had posted an Instagram video of herself posing by the Ganges in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. According to the caption, she enjoyed travelling and discovering new places.

"After a long tiring day of travelling 1500 kms, I decided to end my day with a view, possibly a sunset," she wrote. In Vashisht gufa, I walked down to the Ganga's banks. Who knew that sitting on the absolutely serene banks of the Ganga would be a calling for me..."

She made only two posts on social media after moving to Delhi

After moving to Delhi from Mumbai, there were only two posts she made on social media

There is only one photo she shared an Instagram on Valentine's Day, February 14, with the caption "Happy days."

Shraddha's first Instagram post shows her standing by the train door, with the caption, "Awaiting destination." She also shared photos from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand that year. In 2021, her account had no posts.

Aaftab used to talk as Shraddha to cover up her murder

According to police, even after a month of killing, Aaftab Ameen Poonawala allegedly used her Instagram account to communicate with her friends in an attempt to cover up her crime.

According to a PTI report citing police sources, Aaftab used to impersonate Shraddha on the app and chat with her friends until June 9 to give the impression she was still alive.