 Weather Update Today: Heavy Rainfall Has Been Issued In These Parts Of India With Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds, Says IMD
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWeather Update Today: Heavy Rainfall Has Been Issued In These Parts Of India With Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds, Says IMD

Weather Update Today: Heavy Rainfall Has Been Issued In These Parts Of India With Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds, Says IMD

As the monsoon advances towards northern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall in various regions of India. The IMD on Wednesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of eastern and peninsular India over the next few days

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
Weather Update |

Delhi: As the monsoon advances towards northern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall in various regions of India. The IMD on Wednesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of eastern and peninsular India over the next few days, while Delhi-NCR is likely to experience partly cloudy skies with warm conditions.

Heavy rainfall is predicted in these regions

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is predicted in numerous regions of North East India, including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Assam, and Tripura. The weather department has advised residents in eastern and northeastern states to remain alert and take proper precautions due to the likelihood of heavy rains. Apart from these regions, rainfall is also predicted in East Uttar Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, North Odisha, and East Vidarbha, among others.

An orange alert has been issued in these regions

FPJ Shorts
Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme: 87 Students Selected To Work With Govt, Will Earn ₹20,000 Monthly Stipend
Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme: 87 Students Selected To Work With Govt, Will Earn ₹20,000 Monthly Stipend
Supreme Court-Appointed SIT Gives Clean Chit To Vantara Rescue Centre In Jamnagar, Gujarat
Supreme Court-Appointed SIT Gives Clean Chit To Vantara Rescue Centre In Jamnagar, Gujarat
Mumbai: 17 Passengers Rescued After Monorail Halts Midway Near Wadala due To Technical Glitch – Videos
Mumbai: 17 Passengers Rescued After Monorail Halts Midway Near Wadala due To Technical Glitch – Videos
Delhi BMW Crash: New Video Shows Victims Lying On Road, Luxury Car Flipped Over
Delhi BMW Crash: New Video Shows Victims Lying On Road, Luxury Car Flipped Over

The IMD has issued an orange alert in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura, and Mizoram. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, among others.

Read Also
Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check More Details...
article-image

IMD issued an advisory

The weather department has issued an advisory for the rainfall. The weather department has advised residents to take caution, avoid unnecessary travelling, and travel only if required. Follow any traffic advisories, avoid going near water bodies, and keep yourself in a safer place. Move livestock to a safer place, keep yourself updated with the weather-related information, and follow advisories issued by the state government.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court-Appointed SIT Gives Clean Chit To Vantara Rescue Centre In Jamnagar, Gujarat

Supreme Court-Appointed SIT Gives Clean Chit To Vantara Rescue Centre In Jamnagar, Gujarat

Delhi BMW Crash: New Video Shows Victims Lying On Road, Luxury Car Flipped Over

Delhi BMW Crash: New Video Shows Victims Lying On Road, Luxury Car Flipped Over

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Bihar Minister Jibesh Kumar Of Assaulting Journalist, Demands FIR

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Bihar Minister Jibesh Kumar Of Assaulting Journalist, Demands FIR

Weather Update Today: Heavy Rainfall Has Been Issued In These Parts Of India With Thunderstorms &...

Weather Update Today: Heavy Rainfall Has Been Issued In These Parts Of India With Thunderstorms &...

Karnataka: BMTC Driver's Presence Of Mind Saves 75 Lives As Bus Catches Fire In Bengaluru

Karnataka: BMTC Driver's Presence Of Mind Saves 75 Lives As Bus Catches Fire In Bengaluru