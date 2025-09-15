Weather Update Today: Heavy Rainfall Has Been Issued In These Parts Of India With Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds, Says IMD

Weather Update |

Delhi: As the monsoon advances towards northern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall in various regions of India. The IMD on Wednesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of eastern and peninsular India over the next few days, while Delhi-NCR is likely to experience partly cloudy skies with warm conditions.

Withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some parts of West Rajasthan today, the 14th September 2025.



Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of West Rajasthan today, the 14th September, 2025 against the normal date of 17th September.



The southwest monsoon has withdrawn… pic.twitter.com/lb0eoIKfUr — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 14, 2025

Heavy rainfall is predicted in these regions

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is predicted in numerous regions of North East India, including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Assam, and Tripura. The weather department has advised residents in eastern and northeastern states to remain alert and take proper precautions due to the likelihood of heavy rains. Apart from these regions, rainfall is also predicted in East Uttar Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, North Odisha, and East Vidarbha, among others.

An orange alert has been issued in these regions

The IMD has issued an orange alert in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura, and Mizoram. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, among others.

The satellite animation of the last six hours indicated intense to very intense convective clouds over East Uttar Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, North Odisha, East Vidarbha and Assam Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/SaIzaz5liO — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 15, 2025

IMD issued an advisory

The weather department has issued an advisory for the rainfall. The weather department has advised residents to take caution, avoid unnecessary travelling, and travel only if required. Follow any traffic advisories, avoid going near water bodies, and keep yourself in a safer place. Move livestock to a safer place, keep yourself updated with the weather-related information, and follow advisories issued by the state government.