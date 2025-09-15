 Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check More Details
Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check More Details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall with cloudy skies in some regions of Karnataka on Monday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
Bengaluru Weather | Photo Credit: Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: Temperatures in the city have dropped sharply as the Southwest monsoon has become active. Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light rainfall on Monday, September 15, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 26 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city. The weather department has issued a yellow alert in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered to widespread moderate rain and isolated heavy rain with thundershowers and strong winds are likely to occur in the north interior districts of the state till September 16. Rainfall activity is likely to decrease in the remaining days."

IMD advisory

Humidity levels may hover around 91 percent, making the air feel damp, especially after rainfall. The rainfall can temporarily disrupt electricity. Minor traffic snarls and the uprooting of weak tree branches are possible. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors and close windows and doors.

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

