Hyderabad Rains: Man Rescues Biker Stranded In Floodwater Amid Heavy Showers; 2 People Washed Away - Shocking Video Surfaces

Hyderabad Rains: Man Rescues Biker Stranded In Floodwater Amid Heavy Showers; 2 People Washed Away - (Screengrab) | X/@INNChannelNews

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed Telangana’s capital Hyderabad late Sunday, throwing normal life out of gear. A biker had a narrow escape after he was stuck in strong water current amid heavy showers. The incident was caught on camera and its video also surfaced online.

The video shows man rescuing another person stranded in a floodwater. However, the bike was carried away by strong water current.

Hyderabad Hit by Heavy Downpour, Roads Submerged and Traffic Thrown Out of Gear#HyderabadRains@SkymetWeather pic.twitter.com/VEiMzinn9e — Indian News Network (@INNChannelNews) September 15, 2025

Meanwhile, two people were reportedly swept away in Afzalsagar due to a strong water current after heavy showers.

After receiving information, authorities launched a search operation to trace missing people. "Due to heavy rains, two persons were washed away in the nala. A search operation has been launched. So far they have not been found," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Asif Nagar Division) B Kishan Kumar told PTI. The two men who were washed away have been identified as Arjun and Rama.

VIDEO | At least two persons were feared washed away in a nala (drain) as heavy rain lashed Hyderabad on Sunday evening, causing waterlogging on the roads. A search operation is underway.



Asifnagar ACP Kishan Kumar, "Around 8:30 pm, due to heavy rain, two people were washed… pic.twitter.com/VD6d7A9L6c — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 15, 2025

Notably, Boudha Nagar Community Hall in Musheerabad received the highest 124 mm of rainfall, followed by MCH Colony, Library Building 118.5 mm, and 114.3 mm in Jawahar Nagar Community Hall, both in Musheerabad between 8.30 am and 11 pm, the Telangana Development Planning Society said.

Due to the heavy downpour, waterlogging was reported in several aras of the city. "Personally overseeing the situation at the command control centre, Banjara Hills Road No 12, where heavy rainwater has caused waterlogging. @GHMCOnline & @Comm_HYDRAA teams are actively diverting water and managing traffic rerouting. Directed officials to use a couple of more motors to clear water swiftly,” Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal said in an X post.

Personally overseeing the situation at command control center Banjara Hills Road No. 12, where heavy rainwater has caused waterlogging. @GHMCOnline & @Comm_HYDRAA teams are actively diverting water and managing traffic rerouting. Directed officials to use couple of more motors to… pic.twitter.com/Zf4sr3R2cZ — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@gadwalvijayainc) September 14, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places in several districts of the st ate, including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, and Hyderabad.