'Good Sign For Our Parliamentary Democracy': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Welcomes SC Order On Waqf Act

Mumbai: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's order on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, after the apex court refused to stay the entire law but put on hold certain provisions pending the final adjudication of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Act.

Rijiju, who also holds the Minority Affairs portfolio, said that the Supreme Court's decision reflects the trust in our institutions, as he called the Supreme Court's verdict a "good sign for our democracy."

"We welcome the Supreme Court's order on the Waqf Act. The government's solicitor general strongly put all the aspects and intentions of the government in the hearings. This is a good sign for our Parliamentary democracy. This topic was extensively debated in both houses of Parliament. Some people unnecessarily challenge in the Supreme Court. You cannot challenge the authority of Parliament, you can challenge certain provisions of the law, and the SC put a stamp on this aspect," Rijiju told reporters in Mumbai.

On SC's order in the Waqf Amendment Act, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "I welcome the order passed by the Supreme Court today after a full hearing on the Waqf Amendment Act. The Supreme Court knows the entire subject. The case was presented in great detail.

Highlighting that the bill was extensively debated in both houses of the Parliament, Rijiju said, "The decision reflects the strength of Indian democracy and the trust in our institutions. We will continue to work towards inclusive growth and justice for all communities."

He further emphasised that the amended law will directly benefit poor Muslims, especially women, children, and orphans. "It will bring more transparency and accountability in the management of Waqf properties, which has long been a concern."

Union Minister mentioned that the government will also look into the provisions which have been stayed in the SC's ruling. "We will look into the issue of practicing Muslims, will look into the rules and see what can be done," he said.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the entire Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, but put on hold certain provisions pending the final adjudication of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Act. A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih observed that some sections of the amended Act need some protection. Passing the interim order, the bench stayed the provision in the Act that a person should be a practitioner of Islam for five years to create a Waqf.

It said the provision will be stayed till rules are framed on determining whether a person is a practitioner of Islam. The bench said that without any such rule or mechanism, the provision will lead to an arbitrary exercise of power.

The apex court also stayed the provision allowing the Collector to decide the dispute whether a Waqf property has encroached upon a government property. It said the Collector cannot be permitted to adjudicate the rights of personal citizens, and this will violate the separation of powers.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on April 2 and 3, respectively, was passed in both Houses and later received the President's assent on April 5, after which it became law.

