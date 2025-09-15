 Bengaluru Woman Molested Twice By Man While Aiding Injured Dog Hit By Vehicle; Police Register Case
Bengaluru Woman Molested Twice By Man While Aiding Injured Dog Hit By Vehicle; Police Register Case

A case was registered on September 12 under BNS section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

AditiUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Woman Molested Twice By Man While Aiding Injured Dog Hit By Vehicle; Police Register Case | Pinterest

Bengaluru: A 29-year-old web designer was molested by a man twice while she was helping an injured stray dog in Bengaluru's Jakkur area on the evening of September 7, as per a report by The Times of India.

The assailant, identified as Manjunath, in his 30s, was later traced by the police. The incident took place when the victim and her friend stopped their car to assist a dog that had been hit by a vehicle.

Here's What Happened

As per the report, at around 11:45 pm, the web designer and her male friend were travelling towards Bharatiya City when they noticed the injured stray. They stopped to help, joined by other two-wheeler riders. Deciding to move the dog to the pavement, the woman carried the animal across the road. It was at this point that a man on the scooter approached and reportedly molested her.

She shouted at him, and he fled. After placing the dog safely, the couple went to a nearby fuel station to wash their hands. As they returned to their car, the same man returned and groped her again. The victim raised the alarm, leading her friend and another rider to pursue the assailant. The victim also joined the pursuit. After a chase of nearly a kilometre, Manjunath fell from his scooter. He disclosed his details to the couple, who then called the police helpline. A patrolling Hoysala police vehicle arrived, but Manjunath managed to escape.

Police Initiate Action

The police later tracked Manjunath to his rented apartment near Bagalur. As per the report, the accused, an engineering graduate who is currently unemployed, sustained injuries, including to his ribs, in the fall. He had been living alone for two months, with his rent is paid by his girlfriend who works abroad. He was returning from a party at the time of the incident.

A case was registered on September 12 under BNS section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty). The victim had delayed filing the complaint. Police have summoned him for questioning and his parents have assured his cooperation. Further investigation is ongoing.

