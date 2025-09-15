 BREAKING News! ‘If We Find Any Illegality In Methodology….’: Supreme Court’s BIG Warning To EC Over Bihar SIR Ahead Of Assembly Polls
The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would cancel the entire Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar if it found any illegality.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 03:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Election Commission of Inia (ECI) over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of assembly polls. The top court said that it would scrap the entire electoral exercise if it found any illegality.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi made these remarks while hearing a petition challenging the SIR in Bihar.

“If we find any illegality in the methodology adopted by ECI at any stage of Bihar SIR, the entire exercise will be set aside,” the apex court said.

(It is a developing story...)

