'Tried To Save Them All': Man Who Took Finance Ministry Official, His Wife To Hospital 19 Km Away - VIDEO

New Delhi: The man who drove the Delhi BMW crash victim and his wife to hospital has said "I tried to save all of them", even as the victim's family claimed they were taken 19 km away to a hospital linked to the accused.

The accident took place on Sunday and claimed the life of 52-year-old Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, after a speeding blue BMW crashed into his motorcycle near Dhaula Kuan. Singh's wife, 50-year-old Sandeep Kaur survived. However, she suffered multiple fractures and head injuries.

“I run a loading vehicle and was coming from the Dhaula Kuan side when I saw a few people injured in the accident. They were serious. I didn’t wait for the ambulance - others were making videos but weren’t helping," he said.

"With the help of one uncle, I took them all to a hospital in Azadpur. After 20–25 minutes, the doctor declared Navjot Singh dead. His wife was also severely injured. She gave me an address, so I came here to see their family. I tried to save all of them, but couldn’t,” he added.

The survivor woman's FIR claims that the woman driving the BMW was speeding recklessly, lost control, and overturned after colliding with their motorcycle. She said she pleaded repeatedly to be taken to the nearest hospital, but was instead driven nearly 19 km to New Life Hospital in Azadpur.

Reportedly, BMW X5 was being driven by a woman named Gagandeep, while his husband was sitting next on the passenger seat next to the driver. The car driven by Gagandeep is registered under her husband's name, Parikshit Kakkar, reported News18.

The accident occured when Singh and his wife were coming back to their home in the Hari Nagar area of Delhi after visiting Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.