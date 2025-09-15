'Are You A Bit Crazy?': Foreigner Confronts Local In Amritsar For Asking For His Wife's Number; Video Goes Viral | Reddit screengrab

Amritsar: A video from Amritsar has gone viral on social media, featuring a foreign tourist confronting a local man for allegedly harassing his wife by asking for her phone number without consent. The tourist, visibly agitated, called the behaviour "very strange" and warned the man against repeating such actions in future.

According to a report by NDTV, the woman involved said that the man had approached her directly and requested her contact number, which she described as "invasive and inappropriate". The incident took place while she was momentarily separated from her husband in a public area.

Have a look at the viral clip here:

In the video, the foreign national is seen questioning the man’s behaviour. "Why are you asking for her phone number? What you did is very strange. You are very strange. You approach a random female by herself and ask for her phone number within two seconds; that's very strange. Yeah, you shouldn't do that again, ok. You are a bit crazy," he said.

The man responded by claiming he was a student and attempted to downplay the situation by addressing the woman as “sister” before quickly leaving the scene.

The video was originally posted on Reddit under the caption, “Indian man harasses foreigner woman, asks for her phone number – Amritsar.”

Video Draws Backlash Online

The clip drew a lot of reactions online, with many social media users condemning the man’s conduct and calling out such behaviour as damaging to the country’s image.

One Reddit user recounted a similar experience, saying, “Last year I went on a road trip with my then-girlfriend, and people wouldn’t stop asking her for photos, even when I was with her.”

Another wrote, “So after harassing an unknown person, you can just get away by saying ‘sister’?”

The incident also reignited broader conversations around the safety of women travellers, especially foreigners in India, and the need for more respectful behaviour in public spaces.