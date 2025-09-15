 Delhi BMW Crash: Woman Driver Gaganpreet Arrested A Day After Finance Ministry Official's Death In Accident
Delhi BMW Crash: Woman Driver Gaganpreet Arrested A Day After Finance Ministry Official's Death In Accident

Updated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
In a major development, Gaganpreet Kaur, the 38-year-old woman at the wheel of a BMW that fatally struck a senior government officer, was arrested today from a hospital bed on charges of culpable homicide, destruction of evidence, and rash driving. The arrest follows the tragic incident near the Delhi Cantonment metro station yesterday afternoon that claimed the life of Navjot Singh, 52, a Deputy Secretary in the Union Finance Ministry.

Visuals from GTB Nagar showed the accused, being treated for minor injuries, being escorted from the hospital and helped into a police vehicle by officials.

Initial investigations, based on the account of the victim's wife, suggest the luxury sedan was speeding before it rear-ended the couple's motorcycle, causing it to overturn. The victim, Navjot Singh, was returning home with his wife, Sandeep Kaur, after visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and having lunch at Karnataka Bhavan.

In a troubling twist, the victim's wife has alleged that instead of taking them to the nearest medical facility, Kaur instructed the taxi driver to take the critically injured couple to NuLife Hospital in GTB Nagar, nearly 19 kilometers away. This has raised serious questions about a potential attempt to manipulate the investigation, as reports indicate Kaur's father is a co-owner of the private hospital.

While the hospital authorities have stated that "all protocols were followed," they have declined to comment on or confirm any familial connection to the accused. Police confirmed an investigation is underway to determine if there was an attempt to obstruct justice or influence the case.

Kaur's husband, Parikshit Makkad (40), who was a passenger in the BMW during the crash, has also been named in the First Information Report (FIR). The couple, residents of Gurugram, are known to operate a luxury products business. The police investigation is ongoing.

