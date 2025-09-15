Delhi BMW Crash: Victim's Wife Makes Shocking Claim, Says ‘Driver Deliberately Took My Husband To Hospital 19 Km Away’

Delhi BMW Crash: Victim's Wife Makes Shocking Claim | X/ANI

New Delhi: The wife of the Finance Ministry official, who was killed in an accident in Delhi after a BMW hit his bike from behind, made shocking revelations in the case. Sandeep Kaur in her complaint, stated that he requested the woman who hit Singh’s bike with her car to take them to the nearest hospital, but she intentionally took them to a hospital 19 km away from the accident site.

“She deliberately did not take my husband to the nearest hospital and instead took him to a faraway hospital known to them. My husband had to wait too long on a stretcher there,” Kaur said in his complaint as reported by News18.

BMW X5 was being driven by a woman named Gaganpreet, while his husband was sitting next on the passenger seat next to the driver. Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, where the victims were taken, is co-owned by Gaganpreet's father, reported NDTV, citing police sources. According to reports, Gaganpreet has been arrested.

Singh and his wife were coming back to their home in the Hari Nagar area of Delhi after visiting Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, When the BMW hit his bike from behind near Metro pillar number 67 on the Dhaula Kuan-Delhi Cantt stretch.

Singh’s son also raised a question about why his parents were not admitted to a nearby hospital. He said that his mother suffered a head injury. He also alleged negligence on the part of the hospital authorities in admitting his parents.

"They were on their way to Hari Nagar via Dhaula Kuan when the incident happened. Instead of taking them to a nearby hospital, they were taken to a hospital nearly 22 km from the accident site. My mother suffered a head injury, even though she was wearing a helmet, and a fractured femur," he told PTI Videos.

Notably, Singh was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the man who drove the Delhi BMW crash victim and his wife to hospital has said "I tried to save all of them", even as the victim's family claimed they were taken 19 km away to a hospital linked to the accused.

“I run a loading vehicle and was coming from the Dhaula Kuan side when I saw a few people injured in the accident. They were serious. I didn’t wait for the ambulance - others were making videos but weren’t helping," he said.

"With the help of one uncle, I took them all to a hospital in Azadpur. After 20–25 minutes, the doctor declared Navjot Singh dead. His wife was also severely injured. She gave me an address, so I came here to see their family. I tried to save all of them, but couldn’t,” he added.

Gaganpreet's husband is a businessman and they were residents of Gurugram, claimed media reports. They also suffered minor injuries.

According to a Delhi Police official, the case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125B (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).