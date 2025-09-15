 Assam Nurses Shield Newborns In Hospital From Tremors As 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssam Nurses Shield Newborns In Hospital From Tremors As 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast - VIDEO

Assam Nurses Shield Newborns In Hospital From Tremors As 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast - VIDEO

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) confirmed that disaster response teams have been deployed and damage assessments are ongoing.

AditiUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Assam Nurses Shield Newborns In Hospital From Tremors As 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast - VIDEO | X/@PTI

Nagaon: As a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Assam and parts of the Northeast on Sunday, September 14, a group of nurses at a hospital in Nagaon earned praise for their quick thinking after a video of them protecting newborns during the tremors surfaced on social media.

The earthquake, which caused panic across the region, originated in Udalguri district and was felt in several surrounding states, as per reports.

Have a look at the viral video here:

According to PTI, the earthquake occurred at 4:41 pm on Sunday with its epicentre in Assam’s Udalguri district, at a shallow depth of 5 km. Tremors were felt in multiple districts including Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Nalbari, and Guwahati, with the quake also being experienced in parts of West Bengal, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh.

FPJ Shorts
'Pakistan Haarne Waala Hai': Fan Mocked As He Wears Indian Jersey On Top Of His PAK Kit During Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video Viral
'Pakistan Haarne Waala Hai': Fan Mocked As He Wears Indian Jersey On Top Of His PAK Kit During Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video Viral
IBPS PO Recruitment 2025: Prelims Exam Result To Be Out Soon; Check Vacancy Details Here
IBPS PO Recruitment 2025: Prelims Exam Result To Be Out Soon; Check Vacancy Details Here
Qatar PM Condemns Israeli Strike On Doha As State Terrorism, Vows To Defend Sovereignty At All Costs
Qatar PM Condemns Israeli Strike On Doha As State Terrorism, Vows To Defend Sovereignty At All Costs
Mumbai Police Urge Citizens To Stay Indoors, Avoid Coastal Areas As Heavy Rains Lash City; Red Alert Issued, More Intense Showers Predicted Later Today
Mumbai Police Urge Citizens To Stay Indoors, Avoid Coastal Areas As Heavy Rains Lash City; Red Alert Issued, More Intense Showers Predicted Later Today

In Guwahati, residents rushed out of buildings in panic. Similar scenes were reported in Itanagar and other areas of Arunachal Pradesh. While no major casualties have been reported, two girls were injured in Udalguri when a hostel ceiling collapsed. Cracks were reported in several houses across Sonitpur, Darrang, Biswanath, Nalbari, and Hojai districts.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X, "So far, there has been no report of any major damage or loss of life. We are actively monitoring the situation." Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Sarma to assess the situation and assured central support.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) confirmed that disaster response teams have been deployed and damage assessments are ongoing.

Assam government has activated helplines numbers: 1079, 1070, 1077, and 9401044617, to support residents. Northeast India lies in a high seismic zone and experiences frequent seismic activity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam Nurses Shield Newborns In Hospital From Tremors As 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast -...

Assam Nurses Shield Newborns In Hospital From Tremors As 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast -...

Union Minister Chirag Paswan Claims NDA’s Development Drive Continues Under PM Modi’s Leadership

Union Minister Chirag Paswan Claims NDA’s Development Drive Continues Under PM Modi’s Leadership

Teenager Injured In landmine blast In J&K’s Anantnag Succumbs To Injuries In Srinagar Hospital

Teenager Injured In landmine blast In J&K’s Anantnag Succumbs To Injuries In Srinagar Hospital

TCS Employee Refuses To Resign Under Resignation Pressure, Says ‘Company Is Messed Up After Ratan...

TCS Employee Refuses To Resign Under Resignation Pressure, Says ‘Company Is Messed Up After Ratan...

Why Is National Engineers' Day Celebrated On September 15?

Why Is National Engineers' Day Celebrated On September 15?