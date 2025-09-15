Assam Nurses Shield Newborns In Hospital From Tremors As 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northeast - VIDEO | X/@PTI

Nagaon: As a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Assam and parts of the Northeast on Sunday, September 14, a group of nurses at a hospital in Nagaon earned praise for their quick thinking after a video of them protecting newborns during the tremors surfaced on social media.

The earthquake, which caused panic across the region, originated in Udalguri district and was felt in several surrounding states, as per reports.

Have a look at the viral video here:

VIDEO | As an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude shook parts of the northeast region and West Bengal on Sunday, nurses from a hospital in Assam's Nagaon acted heroically, ensuring the safety of newborns as tremors hit the region.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/MOFUmU93QY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 15, 2025

According to PTI, the earthquake occurred at 4:41 pm on Sunday with its epicentre in Assam’s Udalguri district, at a shallow depth of 5 km. Tremors were felt in multiple districts including Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Nalbari, and Guwahati, with the quake also being experienced in parts of West Bengal, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh.

In Guwahati, residents rushed out of buildings in panic. Similar scenes were reported in Itanagar and other areas of Arunachal Pradesh. While no major casualties have been reported, two girls were injured in Udalguri when a hostel ceiling collapsed. Cracks were reported in several houses across Sonitpur, Darrang, Biswanath, Nalbari, and Hojai districts.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X, "So far, there has been no report of any major damage or loss of life. We are actively monitoring the situation." Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Sarma to assess the situation and assured central support.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) confirmed that disaster response teams have been deployed and damage assessments are ongoing.

Assam government has activated helplines numbers: 1079, 1070, 1077, and 9401044617, to support residents. Northeast India lies in a high seismic zone and experiences frequent seismic activity.