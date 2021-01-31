We will soon issue guidelines for OTT platforms, says Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: The Ministry will soon release guidelines on Over the Top (OTT) platforms as it is receiving a lot of complaints against some serials available here, said Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Sunday.

"We have received a lot of complaints against some serials available on OTT platforms. Films and serials released on OTT platforms and digital newspapers do not come under the purview of the Press Council Act, Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act or Censor Board. We will come up with some guidelines on it soon," he said while addressing media.

The Minister also announced that full occupancy will be allowed in cinema halls from February 1 while following all COVID-related protocols. Content on OTT platforms has recently fuelled controversy, leading to public outcry and booking of makers of these programmes.