India will not tolerate such insult to tricolour at Red Fort: Prakash Javadekar on R-day violence

It is to be noted that the Congress has, in turn, blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for failing to prevent a 'collapse' of law and order in the national capital and demanded his removal from office.

Notably, the tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Protesters agitating against the new farm laws entered the premises of Red Fort in the national capital and waved flags they were carrying from its ramparts, a place reserved for the tricolour.

They also damaged the public properties in the premises. The entire area saw chaotic scenes for hours as the protesters pelted stones at police and damaged vehicles. Police personnel tried to control the mob by baton-charging them and lobbing tear gas shells.

A total of 22 FIRs have been registered regarding the violence in which over 300 police personnel were injured. The Delhi Police is scheduled to hold a press briefing today.

Farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws. Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the rioting mob.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

