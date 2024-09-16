'We Must Completely Eliminate Untouchability,' Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | Photo: PTI

Alwar (Rajasthan): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday emphasized the need to eliminate the untouchability completely from the country.

Addressing a RSS gathering at the Indira Gandhi Sports Ground in Alwar, Bhagwat said, "This (untouchability) feeling must be completely eradicated. This change must be brought about by transforming the mindset of society. Social harmony is the key to driving this transformation."

5 Key Areas Of Life

Bhagwat called on the volunteers to embody five key areas in their lives: social harmony, environmental conservation, family awareness, a sense of self, and civic discipline. He added that when the volunteers incorporate these values into their lives, society will follow.

He noted that next year marks the 100 years of the RSS. He urged the volunteers to fully understand the ideas behind the work they do and to always keep those principles in mind while performing their duties.

He emphasized the need to strengthen the nation. "Our nation has to be made strong."

"We said in our prayers that this is a Hindu nation because the Hindu society is responsible for it. If something good happens in this country, the glory of Hindu society increases, and if something goes wrong, Hindu society is held accountable as it is the steward of the nation," Bhagwat added.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Discusses What Is Needed To Make A Nation Prosperous & Powerful

The RSS Chief, further stated that making the nation prosperous and powerful requires hard work and collective effort.

He explained that what we call Hinduism is, in fact, a universal human religion -- a religion of humanity that seeks the welfare of all.

"A Hindu is the most generous person in the world, one who accepts everything and holds goodwill towards all. Hindus are the descendants of brave ancestors who use knowledge not to create conflict but to spread wisdom, use wealth not for indulgence but for charity, and use strength to protect the weak. This is the character and culture of a Hindu, regardless of the form of worship, language, caste, region, or customs. Anyone who holds these values and follows this culture is a Hindu," he said.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On The Need For Environmental Conservation

He also emphasized the need for environmental conservation, saying that the Hindu tradition views consciousness everywhere, which is why one must take responsibility for environmental care.

"Start with small actions--save water, eliminate single-use plastic, plant trees, and turn your home into a green home with gardens and greenery, both individually and socially," he said.

RSS Chief Expresses Concern Over The Declining Values In Family Life In India

Bhagwat expressed concern over the declining values in family life in India, as the younger generation is rapidly forgetting traditions. He advised families to come together once a week for prayers, have meals together, and make plans to serve society.

He also emphasized the importance of self-reliance and frugality, urging people to buy locally-made products, and only purchase foreign goods when necessary, and on their terms. "It is essential to adopt frugality in life and dedicate time to social service, not as charity, but as a duty," the RSS Chief said.

Bhagwat also highlighted the need for civic discipline, reminding everyone that as citizens of this country, they must be conscious of their responsibilities.

Afterward, Mohan Bhagwat visited Matri Smriti Van, where he planted trees to promote environmental conservation.