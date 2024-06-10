VIDEO: Mohan Bhagwat's Veiled Attack At PM Modi? Says RSS Was Dragged Into Unnecessary Issues During LS Elections, Bats For 'Consensus'

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and PM Narendra Modi | X | ANI

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday (June 10), speaking in his trademark "read between the lines" style, seemed to suggest that "cooperation" is the way forward to run the government and said in categorical terms that all limits were crossed during the election campaigning. Bhagwat, during his address in Nagpur, also rued the "fall in the level of election speeches" and went on to say that the RSS or Sangh was dragged into unnecessary issues and said that "few things" said by leaders also created divisions in the society.

With Bhagwat's comments coming amid the rumours that the RSS is said to be unhappy with PM Narendra Modi, several netizens were left guessing if the RSS' chief comments were a veiled dig at the Prime Minister?

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "...Elections are an essential process of democracy. Since there are two sides in it there is a contest. Since it is a contest efforts are made to take oneself forward. But there is a dignity to it. Lies should not be…

"Working By Building Consensus Has Been The Tradition In India"

Addressing RSS workers in Nagpur, Bhagwat also emphasised on sehmati or consensus building and that "working with consensus has been the tradition in India." He also added that while competition is essential during the elections, all "limits were crossed" during the election campaigning.

Why Are Netizens Saying It's A Veiled Attack On PM Modi?

While Bhagwat in his speech clearly said that "both sides" indulged in unwanted comments during elections, PM Narendra Modi's "mangalsutra, ghuspatiye" and other comments had become a topic of debate. There were also reports and claims that the RSS was "not happy" with the BJP leadership for several comments by its top leaders before and during the elections. Bhagwat also clearly said that "certain things" said during the elections had done the work of creating divisions among groups and people.

Bhagwat Speaks On AI & Deepfake Videos

The RSS chief was also vocal in his speech about the "dangers" of technology and how deepfake videos were used to "defame" the organisation. He added that the world will have to ensure that technology is used for constructive purposes and underlined the obvious dangers of technology falling in the wrong hands.

"India Has Developed But We Are Not Free Of Challenges"

Bhagwat stressed that though India had done well in the last 10 years on the economic parameters and its global standing among countries, it doesn't mean that "the country is free of challenges". Bhagwat also said that it was important to realise that elections were over and "all excesses done during the elections will have to be forgotten" and that the focus should now be on important things. He also said that unity was a must to take the country forward.