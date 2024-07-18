No End To Human Ambition, People Should Work For Mankind: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (VIDEO)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | Photo: PTI

Gumla (Jharkhand), July 18: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that there is never an end to progress and both internal and external developments have no end.

He was addressing a village-level workers meeting organised by Vikas Bharti. "Is there ever an end to progress? When we reach our goal, we see that there is still more to go. A man wants to become a Superman, then a Dev, and then Bhagwan... Both internal and external developments have no end," he said.

The RSS chief said that progress is a continuous process. "It is a continuous process, and that is why we should always be at 'Asamadhan' (without solution) slightly. A lot has been done, but still a lot is left. A 'karyakarta' (worker) should think that he has done a lot, but still, a lot is pending because there is always scope to do more. The solution will only come if the development is done continuously," Bhagwat said.

He said that he was never worried about the country's future, as many people were working collectively for its betterment, which was bound to show results. "There is no doubt about the country's future, good things should happen, all are working for it, we are also making efforts," he said.

"We have different styles of worship as we have 33 crore gods and goddesses, more than 3,800 languages are spoken here, and even the food habits are different. Despite these differences, our thought is one and it cannot be found in other countries," he added. The RSS chief further stated that 'Sanatan Dharma' believed in the welfare of mankind.

"Different experiments were made in the past 2,000 years, but all of them failed to provide happiness and peace that are ingrained in India's traditional way. After the COVID pandemic, the world came to know that India has the roadmap to peace and happiness," Bhagwat said.