'We have won Nandigram': TMC's Derek O'Brien reacts to JP Nadda's claim that Mamata Banerjee is looking for another constituency

Hours after BJP President JP Nadda claimed that Mamata Banerjee is looking for a second seat to contest from, TMC's Derek O'Brien said that they have won Nandigram and there is no other constituency.

O'Brien also stated that it's all BJP's mind games.

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday said the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is 'losing from Nandigram' and her own people told him that she is 'searching for another seat to contest'.

"This is their strategy and they know better about it, but we have information that she is searching ( for another seat) and their people have said so to me. However, I cannot take a guarantee of this as they know it. But she is losing Nandigram, this is certain," he said.

On Thursday, Nandigram witnessed a direct contest between Mamata and her former colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the BJP in December last year.

Nandigram is the home turf of Adhikari, while Mamata is contesting from Nandigram and not from her home turf Bhabanipur constituency.

Exuding confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will come to power in West Bengal, the BJP president said that the people of the state are eager to oust the Trinamool Congress-government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "lock, stock and barrel".

"We are forming the government there (West Bengal). But the poll results of West Bengal will be shocking. The people of Bengal are eager to dismiss the rule of Mamata Banerjee lock, stock and barrel," he said.

"In the first two phases, TMC has been wiped out and BJP is coming. In Nandigram, BJP is winning clearly," Nadda added.

The first two phases of assembly polls have been held in West Bengal and the third phase is slated for April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from ANI)