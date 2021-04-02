Nandigram Battle: BJP-TMC turn to State Election Office as phase 2 of West Bengal Elections ends amid sporadic violence

Kolkata: Both the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party submitted a memorandum at the State Election Office. While the TMC delegates claimed that the Election Commission of India is being run by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP claimed that the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had violated the model code of conduct during Nandigram polls on April 1.

Amid the ongoing Assembly polls, the third phase of which is due on April 6, TMC leader Yashwant Sinha, Nayna Bandyopadhyay, TMC candidate from Ballygunge constituency Subrata Mukherjee met state Chief Electoral Officer Arif Aftab on Friday complaining that the Election Commission of India is being partial towards the BJP.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is influencing the poll process by passing on instruction from Delhi. In last two phases the central forces are also being partial towards BJP and in front of them our workers are being killed. We have complained so that we don’t want the repetition of the same in the remaining six phases,” said Sinha after coming out from the State Election office.