 'Rising Rajasthan 2025': State Gears Up For Global Investors Meet In December
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Rising Rajasthan 2025': State Gears Up For Global Investors Meet In December

'Rising Rajasthan 2025': State Gears Up For Global Investors Meet In December

The Partnership Conclave, being organized as a follow-up event of the ‘Rising Rajasthan ’Global Investment Summit held last year, will serve as a platform to promote strategic industrial alliances and partnerships across sectors. It will also cement Rajasthan's partnerships with key international and multilateral organizations.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
'Rising Rajasthan 2025' |

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government will organize the ‘Rising Rajasthan ‘Partnership Conclave 2025 on December 9-10th with 1st Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas during the event. A series of investor roadshows at Delhi, Hyderabad, Surat, and Kolkata, as well as an international roadshow in UAE will take place to promote the Partnership Conclave.

The Partnership Conclave, being organized as a follow-up event of the ‘Rising Rajasthan ’Global Investment Summit held last year, will serve as a platform to promote strategic industrial alliances and partnerships across sectors. It will also cement Rajasthan's partnerships with key international and multilateral organizations. The socio-economic impact of the investment proposals that were signed during the investment summit held last year, will also be showcased.

As announced by the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma during the global investment summit organized last year, the 1st Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas will be organized on 10th December 2025. The celebration will not only provide an opportunity to the Pravasi Rajasthani community to come together and celebrate their shared identity but also provide them a platform to come back to their roots and invest for the overall growth and development of the state.

Read Also
Rajasthan: Barmer Gurukul Warden Detained For Branding Children With Hot Iron Rod Over Bed-Wetting
article-image

The day-long Prawasi Diwas, to be graced by Pravasi speakers from states as far as Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala among others, will also host two thematic sessions. Honouring the fame earned by the Pravasi community across different parts of the world and celebrate their contribution in Rajasthan's growth, the government will also award the Pravasi Rajasthani Samman Awards (PRSA) to key participants.

FPJ Shorts
Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Jharsuguda
Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Jharsuguda
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption

The award will also be bestowed on the participants for their notable achievements in the fields of Business, Science, Art, Industry, Philanthropy, Social Service, Music and other fields.

Applications are invited for the Pravasi Rajasthani Samman Awards (PARSA) via the website http://prsa.rajasthan.gov.in/ .

For more information visit: https://rising.rajasthan.gov.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In...

Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In...

Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail...

Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail...

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Refuses To Wear 'Topi' At State Madrasa Education Board Event - VIDEO

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Refuses To Wear 'Topi' At State Madrasa Education Board Event - VIDEO

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin At Kremlin Amid US Tariff Tensions

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin At Kremlin Amid US Tariff Tensions