'Rising Rajasthan 2025': State Gears Up For Global Investors Meet In December

'Rising Rajasthan 2025' |

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government will organize the ‘Rising Rajasthan ‘Partnership Conclave 2025 on December 9-10th with 1st Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas during the event. A series of investor roadshows at Delhi, Hyderabad, Surat, and Kolkata, as well as an international roadshow in UAE will take place to promote the Partnership Conclave.

The Partnership Conclave, being organized as a follow-up event of the ‘Rising Rajasthan ’Global Investment Summit held last year, will serve as a platform to promote strategic industrial alliances and partnerships across sectors. It will also cement Rajasthan's partnerships with key international and multilateral organizations. The socio-economic impact of the investment proposals that were signed during the investment summit held last year, will also be showcased.

As announced by the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma during the global investment summit organized last year, the 1st Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas will be organized on 10th December 2025. The celebration will not only provide an opportunity to the Pravasi Rajasthani community to come together and celebrate their shared identity but also provide them a platform to come back to their roots and invest for the overall growth and development of the state.

The day-long Prawasi Diwas, to be graced by Pravasi speakers from states as far as Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala among others, will also host two thematic sessions. Honouring the fame earned by the Pravasi community across different parts of the world and celebrate their contribution in Rajasthan's growth, the government will also award the Pravasi Rajasthani Samman Awards (PRSA) to key participants.

The award will also be bestowed on the participants for their notable achievements in the fields of Business, Science, Art, Industry, Philanthropy, Social Service, Music and other fields.

Applications are invited for the Pravasi Rajasthani Samman Awards (PARSA) via the website http://prsa.rajasthan.gov.in/ .

For more information visit: https://rising.rajasthan.gov.in/