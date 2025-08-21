Retired Army Man Consumes Poison, Collapses At CM Yogi’s Janata Darshan; Names BJP MLA In Complaint

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: High drama unfolded at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Janata Darshan in Lucknow on Thursday after a retired Army personnel arrived at the venue claiming to have consumed poison. The incident triggered panic at the venue before security personnel rushed him to the Civil Hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical.

The retired soldier has been identified as Satbir Gurjar, a resident of Siroli village under Loni police station limits in Ghaziabad. According to police, Satbir told security staff that he had consumed a toxic substance before coming to the Janata Darshan.

In his written complaint, recovered by police, Satbir levelled serious allegations against BJP MLA from Ghaziabad, Nand Kishor Gurjar. The letter claims that in April, the MLA had organised a Kalash Yatra with the alleged objective of “toppling the government.” Satbir wrote that he had exposed the conspiracy on social media, following which, he said, the MLA began harassing him.

“I was targeted and tortured after revealing the truth. I had no option left but to take this extreme step,” the letter reads.

The complaint further mentions that Satbir had approached authorities several times but failed to get relief, forcing him to seek the Chief Minister’s intervention.

Confirming the incident, Inspector Gautampalli Ratnesh Kumar Singh said: “We have received a complaint letter from the retired soldier. An investigation is underway. His condition is stable and he is undergoing treatment at the hospital.”

Reacting to the charges, MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar dismissed Satbir’s claims as baseless and politically motivated. “I do not even know this person, nor has he ever met me. If he proves his allegations, I will quit politics. Panchayat and assembly elections are near, and my rivals have hatched this conspiracy,” Gurjar told reporters.

The legislator alleged that Satbir himself had a questionable past. “His brother’s video had surfaced earlier, exposing how Satbir was suspended from the Army in a fake recruitment case. A murder case is also registered against him and his son for killing a man and dumping the body in a brick kiln. They even went to jail in that case,” he said.

The MLA further claimed that Satbir was trying to forcibly occupy his brother’s house, against whom a complaint was filed on the CM portal. “The electricity department even ordered disconnection of power supply in that case. He has multiple cases against him. My image is being tarnished, and to avoid jail, he is levelling these false allegations against me,” Gurjar added.

The incident has sparked political chatter, with opposition parties likely to seize the opportunity to question the functioning of Janata Darbars and the seriousness of grievances brought before the Chief Minister.