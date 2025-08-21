 ‘DMK Has Secret Alliance With BJP,’ Says TVK Chief Vijay At Madurai Rally
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia‘DMK Has Secret Alliance With BJP,’ Says TVK Chief Vijay At Madurai Rally

‘DMK Has Secret Alliance With BJP,’ Says TVK Chief Vijay At Madurai Rally

The conference, held in Madurai, witnessed a sea of supporters gathering to hear the party president's address.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 07:48 PM IST
article-image

In a rousing address that drew massive crowds, Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay announced his intention to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from the Madurai East constituency during his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party conference on Thursday.

The conference, held in Madurai, witnessed a sea of supporters gathering to hear the party president's address.

Drawing upon vivid imagery, Vijay said, "A lion knows how to live in a crowd and also knows how to live alone. It remains unique. A lion comes out only to hunt, not for entertainment. It always hunts only living prey."

The actor-politician made his party's position crystal clear, rejecting potential alliances with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). "Our only ideological enemy is BJP, our only political enemy is DMK," he stated emphatically.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash
Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Jharsuguda
Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Jharsuguda
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video

Levelling a massive charge against the DMK, Vijay said, "DMK has a secret alliance with the BJP, but does drama as if they are opposing the BJP."

"TVK is not a party that was started just for some political benefits. TVK is not a party that makes underground deals, forges alliances, and cheats the people. We are not afraid of anyone. The people of Tamil Nadu, the women and the youth stand with us," Vijay added.

Read Also
Actor-Politician Vijay Launches 'My TVK' App, Begins Second Phase Of Party Membership Drive In Tamil...
article-image

Outlining his government's potential priorities, Vijay emphasised support for vulnerable sections of society. "Our priority is the safety of women, elders and children. Our government would be friendly to whoever needs special attention, like farmers, youth, transgender people, elders without care, and physically challenged people," he promised.

The TVK leader launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), demanding its complete abolition.

"Due to your stubbornness, you continue to impose the NEET exam, and it pains me to even speak about what is happening here because of it. NEET must be abolished. Will you do this? You will never give us what we want or do what is right for us," he declared.

Addressing cross-border maritime issues, Vijay raised concerns about Tamil Nadu fishermen facing attacks from the Sri Lankan Navy. "800 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy. To ensure the safety of our fishermen, retrieve Katchatheevu (islands) and give them to us," he demanded.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash

Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash

Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In...

Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In...

Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail...

Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail...

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Refuses To Wear 'Topi' At State Madrasa Education Board Event - VIDEO

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Refuses To Wear 'Topi' At State Madrasa Education Board Event - VIDEO