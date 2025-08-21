‘DMK Has Secret Alliance With BJP,’ Says TVK Chief Vijay At Madurai Rally

In a rousing address that drew massive crowds, Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay announced his intention to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from the Madurai East constituency during his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party conference on Thursday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The conference, held in Madurai, witnessed a sea of supporters gathering to hear the party president's address.

Drawing upon vivid imagery, Vijay said, "A lion knows how to live in a crowd and also knows how to live alone. It remains unique. A lion comes out only to hunt, not for entertainment. It always hunts only living prey."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The actor-politician made his party's position crystal clear, rejecting potential alliances with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). "Our only ideological enemy is BJP, our only political enemy is DMK," he stated emphatically.

Levelling a massive charge against the DMK, Vijay said, "DMK has a secret alliance with the BJP, but does drama as if they are opposing the BJP."

"TVK is not a party that was started just for some political benefits. TVK is not a party that makes underground deals, forges alliances, and cheats the people. We are not afraid of anyone. The people of Tamil Nadu, the women and the youth stand with us," Vijay added.

Outlining his government's potential priorities, Vijay emphasised support for vulnerable sections of society. "Our priority is the safety of women, elders and children. Our government would be friendly to whoever needs special attention, like farmers, youth, transgender people, elders without care, and physically challenged people," he promised.

The TVK leader launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), demanding its complete abolition.

"Due to your stubbornness, you continue to impose the NEET exam, and it pains me to even speak about what is happening here because of it. NEET must be abolished. Will you do this? You will never give us what we want or do what is right for us," he declared.

Addressing cross-border maritime issues, Vijay raised concerns about Tamil Nadu fishermen facing attacks from the Sri Lankan Navy. "800 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy. To ensure the safety of our fishermen, retrieve Katchatheevu (islands) and give them to us," he demanded.