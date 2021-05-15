'We are living on live volcanoes': West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar on post-poll violence, urges Mamata Banerjee to restore democracy

Kolkata: Amidst the controversy and the potshots from the ruling Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, after North Bengal’s Cooch Behar and Assam, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Nandigram on Saturday.

Visiting the families who faced post-poll violence, the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to curb the post-poll violence and to restore democracy in West Bengal.

“We are living on live volcanoes. People are killed and houses are being looted. Mamata Banerjee government should take proper steps to curb the violence and restore democracy. I will try and save everyone from further violence,” said the weeping Governor.

New slugfest started between the BJP and the TMC asTMC leader of Nandigram Sheikh Sufian accused Dhankhar of working at the behest of the BJP.

“Dhankhar is working at the behest of a particular party. He had used BJPs helipad when he reached Nandigram. Had he been neutral then he should have used the government's helipad. Moreover, he had just visited BJP cadres house but didn’t bother to visit families of TMC cadres affected in violence,” said the polling agent of TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee.